18-wheeler crash causes miles of backups on eastbound I-10 in Baytown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler early Wednesday morning tied up traffic along I-10 East Freeway in Baytown and caused a complete closure of the eastbound lanes for several hours.It happened near Spur 330 and Thompson Road.Crews spent several hours working to clear the mess left behind. The freeway was reopened by 10 a.m. Wednesday.It wasn't clear what led to the crash.At one point, eastbound traffic was backed up at least six miles from the site of the crash.