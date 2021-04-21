5-car crash blocks Gulf Freeway inbound at Broadway, traffic backs up for miles

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A five-car crash has caused some massive delays this morning on Houston's southeast side.The crash happened near Park Place Boulevard and Broadway in the northbound lanes of the Gulf Freeway.To avoid the backups, take Highway 3 - Galveston Road or Telephone Road if you're headed inbound this morning. Traffic was at a crawl from Park Place all the way to near Edgebrook, nearly five miles as of 6:30 a.m.Getting around Houston can sometimes be a challenge unless you know how to get around.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.