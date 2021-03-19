Traffic

610 South Loop eastbound at Hwy 288 blocked due to wrong-way crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash involving a wrong-way driver and multiple vehicles continued to block the 610 South Loop eastbound lanes Friday morning at Highway 288.

It happened just before 6 a.m. west of the Highway 288 interchange over Almeda Road. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was backed up beyond Kirby Drive by 6:45 a.m.

Firefighters worked to pull victims from the wreckage after reports were received of a cargo van driving the wrong way. At least one person was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Four vehicles appeared to be involved in the collision. There was no word yet on the extent of injuries to those involved, but first responders were working to tend to the victims.

