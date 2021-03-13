Traffic

4-vehicle crash shuts down US-290 Northwest Freeway near 610 West Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A crash involving four vehicles forced the closure Saturday of several eastbound lanes of US-290.

It happened in the inbound lanes of the Northwest Freeway just before the 610 West Loop at Mangum Road.

It wasn't clear what exactly led to the crash or how many people were injured.



