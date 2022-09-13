Major crash injures 2 teens and blocks Grand Parkway southbound exit lane in west Harris County

A traffic alert to tell you about Monday evening. Authorities are investigating a crash at a southbound exit of the Grand Parkway in west Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers whose travels go through the Grand Parkway in west Harris County are being urged to avoid a portion of the roadway south of Bridgeland Creek after a major crash.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the southbound exit lane of State Highway 99 at 4:41 p.m., Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

The sheriff said a 16-year-old girl was behind the wheel and a male passenger who may be 17 years old were critically injured.

The girl was flown to the hospital by Life Flight while the passenger was taken by ambulance.

Authorities did not say what led up to the wreck.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map