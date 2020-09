Male was fatally struck while crossing the freeway. All outbound lanes closed. 202 pic.twitter.com/9ywsnUWj9L — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash is blocking all southbound lanes at Tellepsen on I-45 South, and it will likely be shut down for a while.Police say a man was hit and killed while crossing the freeway on Tuesday.Drivers should expect delays.