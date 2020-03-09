US 290 reopened after crash with 18-wheeler

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The outbound lanes of U.S. 290 were reopened Monday afternoon after a crash involving an 18-wheeler and four other vehicles.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the crash at round 12:20 p.m. closed the freeway at Mueschke Road.There was no immediate word of injuries.The crash caused traffic to divert off U.S. 290 at the Mueschke exit.