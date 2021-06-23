Box truck crashes into light pole on Beltway 8 in NW Harris Co.

The truck hit the center barrier light pole while traveling northbound on West Beltway 8 near Fallbrook Drive, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted photos of the crash site, showing one of the truck's wheels lifted up on the barrier and the damaged light pole on the ground.
The constable said one southbound and two northbound lanes are shut down as emergency crews clear the damage.
#NOW: Heavy police presence in the 7100 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Deputies are working a major vehicle crash.— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 23, 2021
One south bound and two north bound lanes of the West Sam Houston Parkway are currently shut down by emergency crews.
Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/ALgl4zWBwP
It's not immediately known what led up to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.
Traffic tie ups are slowing drivers around the Houston area.
ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.
Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
Live traffic map
Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!