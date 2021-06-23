Traffic

Box truck crashes into light pole on Beltway 8 in NW Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People taking the Sam Houston Tollway this afternoon in northwest Harris County will encounter a slow down caused by a box truck crash that caused a light pole to go down.

The truck hit the center barrier light pole while traveling northbound on West Beltway 8 near Fallbrook Drive, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted photos of the crash site, showing one of the truck's wheels lifted up on the barrier and the damaged light pole on the ground.

The constable said one southbound and two northbound lanes are shut down as emergency crews clear the damage.



It's not immediately known what led up to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.

Traffic tie ups are slowing drivers around the Houston area.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfreewaytraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News