Box truck crashes into light pole on Beltway 8 in NW Harris Co.

#NOW: Heavy police presence in the 7100 block of the West Sam Houston Parkway North. Deputies are working a major vehicle crash.



One south bound and two north bound lanes of the West Sam Houston Parkway are currently shut down by emergency crews.



Expect delays! pic.twitter.com/ALgl4zWBwP — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 23, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People taking the Sam Houston Tollway this afternoon in northwest Harris County will encounter a slow down caused by a box truck crash that caused a light pole to go down.The truck hit the center barrier light pole while traveling northbound on West Beltway 8 near Fallbrook Drive, according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman tweeted photos of the crash site, showing one of the truck's wheels lifted up on the barrier and the damaged light pole on the ground.The constable said one southbound and two northbound lanes are shut down as emergency crews clear the damage.It's not immediately known what led up to the crash or whether anyone was hurt.