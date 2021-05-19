Traffic

Jackknifed 18-wheeler on Southwest Freeway causing traffic backups in Fort Bend County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking most of the outbound lanes of Southwest Freeway at Dairy Ashford is causing major traffic backups.

The accident happened af about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It appears at least two other vehicles are involved in the accident. There's no immediate word on any injuries.

Vehicles are managing to get around the wreck, but the backups are considerable. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

