1 dead in Gulf Freeway feeder road crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person died Sunday morning in a crash in southeast Houston.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the southbound feeder road in the 8800 block of Gulf Freeway near the Monroe Park and Ride.

The Vehicular Crimes Division unit was working to clear the accident.

There was no word on what exactly happened or how many cars where involved.





