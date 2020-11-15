1 dead in Gulf Freeway feeder road crash

Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are responding to a fatal crash on the southbound service road of 8800 Gulf Freeway. Expect traffic delays in the area. CC1 #Houtraffic #Hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 15, 2020

This incident is I-45 Gulf Freeway SB at Monroe. Currently two frontage road lanes are blocked. https://t.co/63nAoVmJc4 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 15, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one person died Sunday morning in a crash in southeast Houston.It happened around 10 a.m. in the southbound feeder road in the 8800 block of Gulf Freeway near the Monroe Park and Ride.The Vehicular Crimes Division unit was working to clear the accident.There was no word on what exactly happened or how many cars where involved.