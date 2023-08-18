Houston-area freeway closures this weekend include I-69 Southwest Freeway at the West Loop and S. Beltway 8 at the Gulf Freeway.

Gridlock Alert on the West Loop and S. Beltway 8 could impact your weekend plans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have any weekend plans, you might want to avoid these two major freeway closures across the Houston area.

Construction work on the Southwest Freeway interchange continues. Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, crews will close both directions of I-69 at the West Loop so they can demolish the old northbound bridge.

The project is designed to make the interchange safer and less congested.

The freeway should reopen by Monday's rush hour. Alternate routes include the Westpark Tollway or Richmond Avenue.

The second gridlock alert you should know about will be on South Sam Houston Parkway at I-45 Gulf Freeway eastbound to State Highway 3. This closure will be on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All traffic will be detoured to Frontage Road and the SH-3 exit.

