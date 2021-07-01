4th of july

Avoid the 4th of July traffic headache! Here are the best times to hit the road

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Taking a 4th of July trip? Here are best times to hit the road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you plan on traveling this Fourth of July? Be prepared to pack your patience and share the roads!

LIVE HOUSTON TRAFFIC MAP


AAA forecasts more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the roads over the weekend.

As travel volumes continue to spike towards pre-pandemic levels, AAA said this year will be the second-highest July Fourth travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Experts said 91% of holiday travel will be by car.



AAA said it expects 43.6 Americans to take to the roads over the holiday and 3.5 million people will fly.

So if you're taking a road trip, get ready for what AAA calls the "worst congestion" heading into holiday weekend.

Experts predict drivers will see extreme traffic as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Here are the worst and best times to hit the roads.



Wondering what the top travel destinations this year are? According to AAA, more people are going to Orlando, Anaheim, Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle.

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

For all the latest traffic updates in the Houston area, follow ABC13 traffic reporter Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichouston4th of julyholidaytraveljuly fourthaaaroad safetytravel tipstrafficholiday traveltraffic delaydriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
4TH OF JULY
Woman hurt in fireworks accident was in 'life and death situation'
Video shows moment firework exploded in woman's face
Santa Fe man rushes into burning garage to retrieve truck
Celebratory gunfire leads to gas leak at home on south side
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News