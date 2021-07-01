Avoid the 4th of July traffic headache! Here are the best times to hit the road

LIVE HOUSTON TRAFFIC MAP
AAA forecasts more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the roads over the weekend.
As travel volumes continue to spike towards pre-pandemic levels, AAA said this year will be the second-highest July Fourth travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Experts said 91% of holiday travel will be by car.
Travel is back! More than 47 million Americans are expected to travel this #July4, just 2.5% less than pre-pandemic. https://t.co/NzT9RyqLVx #AAATravel #IndependenceDay #TravelForecast pic.twitter.com/aQRkpD0F2P— AAA (@AAAnews) June 22, 2021
AAA said it expects 43.6 Americans to take to the roads over the holiday and 3.5 million people will fly.
So if you're taking a road trip, get ready for what AAA calls the "worst congestion" heading into holiday weekend.
Experts predict drivers will see extreme traffic as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.
Here are the worst and best times to hit the roads.
Wondering what the top travel destinations this year are? According to AAA, more people are going to Orlando, Anaheim, Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle.
