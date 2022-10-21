Driver believed to be drunk when hitting and killing pedestrian at NW Houston bus stop, police say

Houston Police Department officers said the truck went off the roadway and up on the sidewalk when it hit the man and the METRO bus stop on Airline Drive and Tidwell Road.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was killed while standing at a bus stop after police said a pickup truck lost control in northwest Houston overnight.

The man died at the scene, according to police, and the bus shelter was left severely damaged.

Police said the driver, who they believe was intoxicated, is now in custody and under investigation.

The driver may be possibly charged with intoxication manslaughter, HPD said.