Pedestrian killed in car crash at Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960 in Humble, deputies say

ABC13's SkyEye video of the crash showed significant damage to the front of the car, including a shattered windshield.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a car crash that left a pedestrian dead in Humble Thursday morning.

The fatal crash happened at 21000 Cypresswood Drive near FM 1960, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The driver that hit the pedestrian reportedly stayed at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.

ABC13's SkyEye video of the crash showed the heavy damage to the front of the car, including a shattered windshield.

Drivers were being detoured due to the northbound lanes on Cypresswood Drive being blocked.