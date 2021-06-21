1 killed when SUV slams into pickup on Eastex Fwy at Hopper Road

Correction: witnesses pulled driver out of vehicle, administered CPR, but driver succumbed to injuries at the hospital, not on scene. Initial info: appears a Toyota SUV crashed into the rear end of a pickup and then crashed into the center wall. #HouNews https://t.co/9ovwJGnORU — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 21, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a crash on the Eastex Freeway at Hopper on Monday afternoon.According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears a Toyota SUV slammed into the rear end of a pickup and crashed into the center wall.A witness at the scene pulled the driver out of the vehicle and administered CPR but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.The highway was shut down for a while as crews investigated the scene, but was reopened by 2 p.m.Traffic tie ups are slowing drivers around the Houston area.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.