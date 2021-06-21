Traffic

1 killed when SUV slams into pickup on Eastex Fwy at Hopper Road

1 killed when SUV slams into pickup on Eastex Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a crash on the Eastex Freeway at Hopper on Monday afternoon.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, it appears a Toyota SUV slammed into the rear end of a pickup and crashed into the center wall.

A witness at the scene pulled the driver out of the vehicle and administered CPR but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.



The highway was shut down for a while as crews investigated the scene, but was reopened by 2 p.m.

