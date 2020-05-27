HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With lighter traffic during the shutdown, crews have hit a big landmark on a major project in the Galleria area.
The West Loop exit to Fournace has reopened, giving drivers a faster way to get off the freeway and more direct access to Bellaire. Drivers no longer need to go all the way to Bellaire and exit and U-turn.
This is the second exit to Fournace to open since the pandemic hit.
Back in April, TxDOT reopened the US-59 northbound to 610 southbound ramp, which includes a dedicated exit ramp to Fournace, giving drivers a way to bypass 610 traffic on their way from Sugar Land and southwest Houston.
Another recent landmark in the project - the opening of the freeway entrance ramp right in front of Dillard's at the Galleria.
Reopening this exit gives drivers access to Bellaire neighborhoods
