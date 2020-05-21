West Loop access ramp in front of Galleria reopens

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galleria area drivers, we've got some good news for you!The ramp that gives drivers access to the 610 West Loop right in front of Dillard's in the Galleria is opening after shutting down in January.This is another big milestone in the US-59/610 remodel project that has been accelerated thanks to lighter traffic.During the closure, Galleria area drivers have had to find another way to access the West Loop going southbound near Westheimer. The closure has allowed TxDOT crews to build bridge columns for the new 610/59 interchange.The reopening is a welcome relief since drivers have also had to navigate the Westheimer repaving project at the same time.Several other big changes came when the ramp closed, including the permanent shut down of the Hidalgo curve by the Water Wall.The U-59 onramp by the Galleria has remained open throughout the construction.