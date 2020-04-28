New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6121517" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The timeline has sped up for some projects and here's what we can expect.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coronavirus Stay Home-Work Safe orders have allowed work to accelerate on several major traffic projects, including the I-610/US-59 remodel in the Galleria area.TxDOT recently announced new landmarks in the project.This month, the new ramp going onto I-610 southbound from US-59 inbound reopened.Next up, TxDOT expects the US-59 inbound feeder, approaching Newcastle, to be finished by late summer, including the Newcastle intersection.Once that box is checked, expect major closures on the mainlines of the Southwest Freeway and the I-610 West Loop. This is to allow crews to build the I-610 northbound ramp to US-59 southbound, and the the I-610 southbound ramp to US-59 northbound.TxDOT promises crews will not completely shut down US-59 and the I-610 West Loop at the same time.Another big milestone expected this year is the reopening of the Fournace exit to Bellaire.