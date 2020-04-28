coronavirus texas

New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coronavirus Stay Home-Work Safe orders have allowed work to accelerate on several major traffic projects, including the I-610/US-59 remodel in the Galleria area.

TxDOT recently announced new landmarks in the project.

This month, the new ramp going onto I-610 southbound from US-59 inbound reopened.

Next up, TxDOT expects the US-59 inbound feeder, approaching Newcastle, to be finished by late summer, including the Newcastle intersection.

READ MORE: SW Freeway ramp to Loop 610 construction project opens early amid pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The timeline has sped up for some projects and here's what we can expect.



Once that box is checked, expect major closures on the mainlines of the Southwest Freeway and the I-610 West Loop. This is to allow crews to build the I-610 northbound ramp to US-59 southbound, and the the I-610 southbound ramp to US-59 northbound.

TxDOT promises crews will not completely shut down US-59 and the I-610 West Loop at the same time.

Another big milestone expected this year is the reopening of the Fournace exit to Bellaire.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook and Twitter to stay ahead of traffic tie-ups.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasconstructionroad safetytraffic delay
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
3-part plan released to guide Harris County through COVID-19
Galveston County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Fort Bend County COVID-19 cases, deaths, recoveries
Mayor Turner gives take on Texas reopenings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-part plan released to guide Harris County through COVID-19
Strong, possibly severe storms could wake you overnight
4-year-old with special needs dies after being found in bathtub
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo makes changes to mask order
SPONSORED: Feeling sick? Here's what it could be besides COVID-19
Fort Hood soldier from Houston missing for nearly a week
SPONSORED: Chelsey's go-to recipe for this week
Show More
CDC proposes draft guidance for state reopening
95 animals found living in filthy conditions in Houston home
Houston's first mobile COVID-19 testing unit opens today
Three Brothers Bakery's Mitzvah Fund gives back
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News