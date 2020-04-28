New landmarks show up in the massive I-610/US-59 project

TxDOT recently announced new landmarks in the project.
This month, the new ramp going onto I-610 southbound from US-59 inbound reopened.
Next up, TxDOT expects the US-59 inbound feeder, approaching Newcastle, to be finished by late summer, including the Newcastle intersection.
Once that box is checked, expect major closures on the mainlines of the Southwest Freeway and the I-610 West Loop. This is to allow crews to build the I-610 northbound ramp to US-59 southbound, and the the I-610 southbound ramp to US-59 northbound.
TxDOT promises crews will not completely shut down US-59 and the I-610 West Loop at the same time.
Another big milestone expected this year is the reopening of the Fournace exit to Bellaire.
