West Beltway southbound shut down in NW Harris Co. after power lines fall across roadway

This is the least ideal thing for the drive-home commute. ABC13's Elissa Rivas and SkyEye are helping you get around a big closure.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An emergency closure is underway on the southbound main lanes of the West Sam Houston Tollway in northwest Harris County.

Harris County Toll Road Authority first mentioned the closure at 3:32 p.m. Wednesday on its Twitter account.

"Southbound/westbound traffic is being diverted to the frontage road. Please use caution in the area and expect delays," HCTRA tweeted.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman provided a ground-level picture of the wiring, adding that CenterPoint Energy crews were on the way.

"Constable Deputies are working a traffic hazard, power lines down, in the 10000 block of W. Sam Houston Tollway and Fallbrook. South bound main lanes before West Road are currently shut down by emergency crews," Herman tweeted.

The length of the closure is not immediately known.

