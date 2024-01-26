Got plans this weekend? Check out these road closures expected to happen until Monday morning

Starting Friday at 9 p.m., the IH-610 West Loop exit ramp is expected to close at 9 p.m. but will be reopened on Monday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you have plans in downtown this weekend, you might have to schedule an earlier time to leave due to a gridlock alert.

Beginning on Friday evening, two right lanes and the exit ramp on the IH-610 West Loop heading towards Braeswood will be closed. To get around that, drivers can take Chimney Rock, but don't worry; it will reopen by Monday morning's early morning traffic rush.

Drivers can also expect a few delays heading westbound from Gregg Street to I-69 on the Eastex Freeway. The right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday.

A Gulf Freeway closure is expected this weekend. Drivers heading southbound on Highway 96 to FM 646 will run into three closed left lanes starting Friday at 9 p.m. but will reopen by Monday.

As an alternate, take Quitman Road to get around to prevent further delays.

