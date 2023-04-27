Overturned 18-wheeler forces closure of I-10 Katy Freeway westbound at Taylor

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An overturned 18-wheeler has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of I-10 Katy Freeway at Taylor.

According to Houston Transtar, the incident, involves a hazmat spill and lost load. It's also listed a 2-vehicle crash as of 4:41 a.m.

There's no word on whether anyone is injured or what caused the crash.

An alternate route is Memorial or US-59 SB to the 610 West Loop.

