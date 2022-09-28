Highway 45 Pierce Elevated lanes blocked in both directions due to 2 crashes, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers who take Highway 45 Pierce Elevated through downtown could expect delays as crews are working to clear the scene of a crash.

Wednesday afternoon, Houston police posted on Twitter for drivers to use alternate routes and avoid Highway 45 Pierce elevated after two crashes. One of the crashes involves an 18-wheeler. But the crashes have lanes blocked in both directions, police said.

It is unclear what led to the crash or if anyone was injured. HPD did not say how long it would take to clear the scene.

If you're driving in from the north, you're urged to use I-10 East to Highway 59 south. Anyone driving in from the south, police said to use Highway 59 north.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

