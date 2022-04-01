road closure

I-10 Katy Freeway to close all eastbound lanes to undergo repairs this weekend

I-10 Katy Fwy to close all eastbound lanes this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- I-10 Katy Freeway is set to close all eastbound lanes this weekend to undergo repairs.

Crews will work on Houston Avenue Bridge at the exit to North Shepherd and Durham Drive starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.



Avoid traffic delays by taking alternate routes at Memorial Drive or the 610 Loop.

View the full list of weekend closures at Houston Transtar's website.
