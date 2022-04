I-10 Katy Freeway to close all eastbound lanes to undergo repairs this weekend

馃毀HEADS UP: Major closures on I-10 Eastbound this weekend. Check the graphic for details.

To view a full list of weekend closures check https://t.co/huYFzXLkIz. For real-time traffic updates check https://t.co/Ikwr9ZAVbv or the Houston TranStar App. Have a safe weekend! 馃殫 pic.twitter.com/cIi8HzX97t — houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) March 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- I-10 Katy Freeway is set to close all eastbound lanes this weekend to undergo repairs.Crews will work on Houston Avenue Bridge at the exit to North Shepherd and Durham Drive starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.Avoid traffic delays by taking alternate routes at Memorial Drive or the 610 Loop.View the full list of weekend closures at Houston Transtar's website.