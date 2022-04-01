I-10 Katy Freeway to close all eastbound lanes to undergo repairs this weekend

Crews will work on Houston Avenue Bridge at the exit to North Shepherd and Durham Drive starting Friday at 8 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
🚧HEADS UP: Major closures on I-10 Eastbound this weekend. Check the graphic for details.— houstontranstar (@houstontranstar) March 31, 2022
To view a full list of weekend closures check https://t.co/huYFzXLkIz. For real-time traffic updates check https://t.co/Ikwr9ZAVbv or the Houston TranStar App.
Avoid traffic delays by taking alternate routes at Memorial Drive or the 610 Loop.
