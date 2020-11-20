Weekend closure set for 1.5 miles of inbound Southwest Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The inbound US-59, the Southwest Freeway, is expected to shut down between Gessner and Fondren all weekend. You can use either Bissonnet or the Westpark Tollway for your detour.In the Galleria area, the brand new ramp connecting 610 southbound to US-59 northbound is opening this weekend. This will change the configuration of the interchange.The connector from 610 southbound to 59 northbound/southbound will be reduced from two lanes to one.Expect several lane and ramp closures at the interchange throughout the weekend.The ramp that is opening is the largest ramp in the interchange, reaching 80 feet high.And overnight on Friday, the Gulf Freeway will be shut down northbound from FM-517 to FM-646 in Galveston County. The closure lasts until noon on Saturday. You can detour on Highway 3.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.