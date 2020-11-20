Traffic

Weekend closure set for 1.5 miles of inbound Southwest Freeway

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The inbound US-59, the Southwest Freeway, is expected to shut down between Gessner and Fondren all weekend. You can use either Bissonnet or the Westpark Tollway for your detour.

In the Galleria area, the brand new ramp connecting 610 southbound to US-59 northbound is opening this weekend. This will change the configuration of the interchange.

The connector from 610 southbound to 59 northbound/southbound will be reduced from two lanes to one.

Expect several lane and ramp closures at the interchange throughout the weekend.

The ramp that is opening is the largest ramp in the interchange, reaching 80 feet high.

And overnight on Friday, the Gulf Freeway will be shut down northbound from FM-517 to FM-646 in Galveston County. The closure lasts until noon on Saturday. You can detour on Highway 3.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.
On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraveltrafficroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US official expects quick COVID vaccine distribution
Victim advocate blames 'revolving courthouse door' for homicide rate increase
3 killed, 2 injured in 4 Houston-area shootings overnight
Officer-involved car crash sends HPD unit through fence
Former Houston radio host dies
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Klein ISD teacher who died on campus was found by students
Show More
Five sisters from two families graduate Marine Corps training together
Travelers have mixed reaction to CDC Thanksgiving guidance
Harris Co. communities hardest hit by COVID-19
Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer as challenges loom
Stimulus check registration deadline approaching
More TOP STORIES News