Massive flyover ramp nears completion at US-59/I-610 interchange

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The year 2021 will bring a lot of change to Houston freeways, including the US-59/I-610 interchange project near the Galleria.TxDOT was able to speed up some work in the area during the early days of the pandemic shutdown, and now one of the tallest ramps in the project is almost complete.At 80 feet high, the new I-610 southbound ramp to US-59 northbound is the tallest flyover in this interchange remodel project, and one of the tallest of any of the ramps in the Houston area. It's over a quarter of a football field tall.TxDOT has been working on building the flyover for months, and it is expected to be finished by the end of the year.But come 2021, expect to see more ramp construction and more gridlock. TxDOT will shut down a couple of old, heavily traveled ramps in the interchange for more than six months at a time.The new ramps will be built in the same footprint as the old ramps.The entire project is still on track to finish early-to-mid 2024. It is currently 45% complete, according to TxDOT.TxDOT said they would again consider extending overnight work hours or doubling up on work within the same project if there's a big dip in traffic due to another COVID-19 shutdown.