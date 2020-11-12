Traffic

Massive flyover ramp nears completion at US-59/I-610 interchange

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The year 2021 will bring a lot of change to Houston freeways, including the US-59/I-610 interchange project near the Galleria.

TxDOT was able to speed up some work in the area during the early days of the pandemic shutdown, and now one of the tallest ramps in the project is almost complete.

At 80 feet high, the new I-610 southbound ramp to US-59 northbound is the tallest flyover in this interchange remodel project, and one of the tallest of any of the ramps in the Houston area. It's over a quarter of a football field tall.

TxDOT has been working on building the flyover for months, and it is expected to be finished by the end of the year.

RELATED: Houston, is that you? City could look much different after I-45 moves
EMBED More News Videos

Houston, is that you?! These photos don't look anything like the Bayou City. Hit play to hear the ambitious ideas for the I-45 freeway once it's moved.



But come 2021, expect to see more ramp construction and more gridlock. TxDOT will shut down a couple of old, heavily traveled ramps in the interchange for more than six months at a time.

The new ramps will be built in the same footprint as the old ramps.

The entire project is still on track to finish early-to-mid 2024. It is currently 45% complete, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT said they would again consider extending overnight work hours or doubling up on work within the same project if there's a big dip in traffic due to another COVID-19 shutdown.

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: New Highway 288 Southmore Bridge has finally reopened
EMBED More News Videos

FINALLY! The four-year project includes huge flyovers and managed toll lanes, stretching from downtown Houston to Clear Creek.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontxdotconstructionfreewayhighwaysroad closureroad repair
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dr. Fauci's hopeful message: 'Help is really on the way'
Funeral held for veteran deputy who died of COVID-19
Procession for fallen HPD sergeant set for today
Man accused of killing sergeant part of gang: court records
What happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021?
Biden won't continue to build border wall started under Trump administration
709,000 seek US jobless aid as pandemic escalates
Show More
Stronger cool front expected next week
UH professor works to repel COVID-19 droplets from the air
'Holiday bubble' needed if you plan to gather, experts say
NC Marine wins $1M lottery on Veterans Day
Judge to weigh bond for father, son in Ahmaud Arbery slaying
More TOP STORIES News