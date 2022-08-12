1 more weekend closure to go before NB W. Loop bridge over US-59 opens

To prepare for the opening, all NB lanes of 610 West Loop will be closed, including the Westhiemer exit ramp. Keep up to date on alternate routes using the ABC13 app during that time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The I-610 West Loop/I-69 interchange construction project will reach another milestone come early Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to open the newly-built northbound main lanes of the West Loop bridge over the Southwest Freeway.

A significant closure is required to prepare for opening the main lanes at that location during the weekend of Aug 12-14. All northbound I-610 West Loop main lanes will be closed, including the Westheimer exit ramp.

The closure will allow for the final work necessary to open the new lanes of the West Loop over the Southwest Freeway.

When the corridor reopens Monday at 5 a.m., drivers will be taking the new West Loop bridge northbound over US-59. It will still be three main lanes but will now include shoulders for improved driver safety and increased sight distance, allowing drivers to see traffic in front of them better as they head over the bridge.

TxDOT acknowledges the possibility that one of the new main lanes may need to remain closed for several days past the opening date to finish the work. However, the plan is to open all three lanes on Monday morning.

ABC13 will keep you posted on the status of lane closures as we approach the Monday morning commute.

The interchange project is scheduled to be completed in full in 2024.

For news updates, follow Elissa Rivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.