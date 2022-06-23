18-wheeler flips on Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet, all southbound lanes blocked

truck crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler flipped on the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway Thursday morning, causing major delays for drivers.

ABC13 video at the scene showed a mangled mess at the crash site. It appeared that some freeway signage was involved in the crash.

All southbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet were closed.



According to officials at the scene, the trailer of the truck started rising up. The truck driver tried to slam the breaks, but couldn't stop the rig.

The 18-wheeler was carrying scrap metal, officials said.

It was unclear if any injuries were reported.

Drivers can take the West Park Tollway as an alternate route.

