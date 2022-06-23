18-wheeler flips on Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet, all southbound lanes blocked

Freeway Closure: All southbound lanes of the Southwest Fwy at Bissonnet are shut down due to an overturned 18-wheeler. Expect delays. #houtraffic CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-wheeler flipped on the southbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway Thursday morning, causing major delays for drivers.ABC13 video at the scene showed a mangled mess at the crash site. It appeared that some freeway signage was involved in the crash.All southbound lanes of the I-69 Southwest Freeway at Bissonnet were closed.According to officials at the scene, the trailer of the truck started rising up. The truck driver tried to slam the breaks, but couldn't stop the rig.The 18-wheeler was carrying scrap metal, officials said.It was unclear if any injuries were reported.Drivers can take the West Park Tollway as an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.