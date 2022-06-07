Deadly crash at Hwy 90 and John Ralston in NE Harris Co. causes major backups

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after two vehicles crashed on Highway 90 in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 90 and John Ralston. It has since then caused major backups after authorities closed the highway in both directions.A medical examiner arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. and confirmed one person dead.You are advised to use U.S. 90 or I-10 as an alternate route.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.