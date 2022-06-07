fatal crash

Deadly crash at Hwy 90 and John Ralston in NE Harris Co. causes major backups

1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead after two vehicles crashed on Highway 90 in northeast Harris County, according to deputies.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. on Highway 90 and John Ralston. It has since then caused major backups after authorities closed the highway in both directions.

A medical examiner arrived at the scene at about 6:30 a.m. and confirmed one person dead.

You are advised to use U.S. 90 or I-10 as an alternate route.

