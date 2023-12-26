Car club hosts toy drive for low-income neighborhoods across Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's Latin Fantasy Lowrider Car Club hosted its 32nd annual toy drive on Christmas Day.

Latin Fantasy members and their families raised all of the funds for the presents and goodie bags through different activities throughout the year, as well as donations from neighboring Houston area auto clubs and companies.

The car club already has over 25 active members and their families, and this year they will distribute over 6,000 items and goodie bags.

The presents were distributed to children throughout Houston's low-income neighborhoods.

To donate or for more information, contact Sotero "Shorty" Villarreal Sr. at 713.249.0355.