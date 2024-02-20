Bystander and man hurt in drive-by shooting on Rosalie Street in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were hurt in a drive-by shooting on Rosalie Street in the Third Ward on Monday night, but police believe only one of the victims was the intended target.

Houston police said one of the men who was shot ran to a gas station on Elgin Street at Scott Street for help.

Investigators said he was shot twice in the arm during a drive-by shooting in the 3000 block of Rosalie Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

A bystander, who was standing on the street, was shot one time in the back, HPD said.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital. Police said their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooter was in a white vehicle, possibly a Nissan. No further suspect description was provided.