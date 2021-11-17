theft

Thief caught on surveillance video stealing $17,000 in lottery tickets

EMBED <>More Videos

These stores are known to sell winning tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a case of Texas Lottery scratch tickets valued at about $17,000 from a store in the Spring Branch area.

The video above is from a previous story.

The theft occurred back on July 25 in the 8600 block of Hammerly Boulevard, according to police.

Video shows the man stealing a display case containing several rolls of lottery tickets. Police said the suspect drove off in a 90s model silver Ford Mustang.

If you know any information regarding the crime, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charge and/or arrest of the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshopliftingcrimethefthoustoncaught on videocrime stopperslotterysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEFT
Thieves run off with holiday bonuses from Houston restaurant
Thief runs off with gunshot victim's custom wheelchair
Suspects wanted for scamming $7K from elderly victim, HPD says
2 men arrested for catalytic converter theft at mall, deputies say
TOP STORIES
Congress to investigate Live Nation's role in Astroworld tragedy
Fort Bend County Judge KP George tests positive for COVID-19
Pilot killed in crash after colliding with paraglider identified
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
HPD sergeant gets new kidney from fellow officer
Driver behind wheel of fatal bus crash says it feels like bad dream
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Show More
Texas campaign runner blames Gov. Abbott for past veto
Omicron symptoms: Early indicators suggest variant causes mild COVID
Texas A&M pulls out of Gator Bowl due COVID-19 issues, injuries
Much warmer weather on the way
Restaurants open on Christmas Day
More TOP STORIES News