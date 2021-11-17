Thief caught on surveillance video stealing $17,000 in lottery tickets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a case of Texas Lottery scratch tickets valued at about $17,000 from a store in the Spring Branch area.The theft occurred back on July 25 in the 8600 block of Hammerly Boulevard, according to police.Video shows the man stealing a display case containing several rolls of lottery tickets. Police said the suspect drove off in a 90s model silver Ford Mustang.If you know any information regarding the crime, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charge and/or arrest of the suspect.