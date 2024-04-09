'Good Morning America' to feature Houston's Cleburne Cafeteria for 'Comfort Food America' tour

"Good Morning America" will be live in Houston on Wednesday for a stop at Cleburne Cafeteria on their "Comfort Food America" tour.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston institution will be in the national spotlight!

"Good Morning America" will be live in Houston on Wednesday for a stop on their "Comfort Food America" tour.

Houston is one of four cities GMA is visiting, looking for the most comforting dishes in the country. This stop discovers what Houstonians have known for decades -- Cleburne Cafeteria at 3606 Bissonnet Street is home to incredible Southern dishes.

GMA correspondent Ike Ejiochi will be joined by ABC13's Bob Slovak for live reports.

Dave Ward shares the restaurant's inspiring family legacy and how two devastating fires only made it stronger than ever.

