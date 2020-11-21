Sports

NRG stadium opens roof for first time in 6 years for Texans game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fans heading to NRG stadium are in for a new atmosphere this Sunday as the Houston Texans take on the Patriots.

For the first time in nearly six years, the roof at NRG stadium will be open as fans shuffle in for the midday match-up.



The team said they want to "honor the men and women who serve, and have served in our nation's armed forces," according to the Houston Texans website.

The last time they played with an open roof was against the Titans on Nov. 30 back in 2014.

They'll be wearing their Color Rush uniforms this time and have high expectations about the game. The Texans record is 5-1 all-time in this combo.

The Texans are 24-22 for open-roof games.
