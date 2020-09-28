Up to 13,300 fans allowed at NRG Stadium for Texans game this Sunday

The team made an announcement Monday regarding its Week 4 matchup, which would be the second home game on the schedule.
The #Texans will host limited capacity fans for all home games beginning with Sunday’s game against Minnesota.— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 28, 2020
The Texans recently played their home opener of 2020 against the Baltimore Ravens without anyone sitting in the more than 67,000 seats of the venue.
"The health and safety of our fans, our staff, our team and our community have been and will remain our priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Texans President Jamey Rootes. "We look forward to welcoming our home-field advantage back and resuming our cherished Texans game day traditions. We have been working tirelessly to make changes and implement protocols at NRG Stadium to ensure a safe environment. We are grateful for the opportunity to experience this great season alongside the best fans in the NFL at NRG Stadium."
According to the team's announcement, seating will be approximately 20% of capacity. All fans ages 10 and older, along with stadium staff, will be required to wear masks except while eating or drinking.
Everyone will be expected to follow strict social distancing guidelines, and no tailgating is allowed
SEE ALSO: Houston Texans test the NFL's plan to stay COVID-19 safe while getting back to business
The Texans already held a tailgate event for the team's first game of the season last month. In addition, the Houston Dynamo and Dash announced they would hold matches at BBVA Stadium under these new rules.
Previously, only Kansas City and Jacksonville played before spectators during Week 1 of the pandemic-impacted season.
RELATED: UH Cougars football games to be played with 25% capacity
SEE ALSO: Texans face killer 2020 schedule