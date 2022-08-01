Houston Texans training camp: Nico Collins explains tennis balls for sleepy eyes and 'The Freezer'

Any and all things are needed to keep the Houston Texans at peak performance, especially with the city's oppressive weather conditions. One of the Texans' big-time receivers breaks down how the team stays cool.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nico Collins, the second-year standout for the Houston Texans, stands 6 feet 4 inches. He's the tallest receiver on the team.

As you may imagine, Collins has a basketball background, but before training camp practice each day, Texans receivers warm up with another ball - a tennis ball. Collins says it's to help "wake up their eyes" for the early-morning workouts.

"We roll out of bed and head straight to the practice field," Collins explained during a 1-on-1 interview with ABC13 on Monday. "The tennis balls help you concentrate and get the eyes ready."

Collins also dished on "The Freezer" at Texans practice and revealed his biggest weapon as a wide receiver.

The Texans used a third-round pick to select Collins in the 2021 NFL Draft.

