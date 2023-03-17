Every time Aaron Rodgers faced the Houston Texans since he became a full-time NFL starter in 2008

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' future is in "Jeopardy!" No, not his football future... he is hosting America's favorite quiz show for the next two weeks. It's a role he slipped into with ease.

Rodgers is in line to face the Texans in the 2023 season if he's a member of the New York Jets.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Aaron Rodgers came out of the darkness and shined a light on his near future on Wednesday when he revealed his intention to continue his nearly two-decade NFL career elsewhere other than with the Green Bay Packers.

During a nearly one-hour-long interview streamed live on former NFL punter Pat McAfee's YouTube broadcast, the 19-year NFL veteran explained that he entered a darkness retreat last month with the strong leaning to retire, but after the retreat, and based on new information he learned about the team he delivered a Super Bowl title to, Rodgers decided on continuing his playing career with the New York Jets.

What's holding up a trade, he says, is the two teams figuring out compensation in the form of draft or player assets going from one club to the other. Given the climate in wake of that interview, though, the Packers may take their time on making this happen.

Editor's note: The video above is from a 2021 report on Rodgers' stint as Jeopardy! host.

Nevertheless, the future hall of famer is expected to play into his 40s based on what he told McAfee, hundreds of thousands of audience members, and ESPN's Adam Schefter (sorry, Shefty).

And that gives football die-hards in the city of Houston another opportunity to see whether the Texans can knock off a Rodgers-led team.

The 39-year-old has faced the Texans only four times since 2008 when he became the Packers' starting QB after years upon years of Brett Favre. You can thank different conferences for that.

If he indeed gets his way, the Texans will face the Rodgers-led Jets in the 2023 season.

But until that day comes, all we can do is reflect on each time Rodgers and the Texans faced off. Here's a recap of every time No. 12 and Houston's NFL franchise matched up.

Dec. 7, 2008: Texans steal win at Lambeau

Houston Texans kicker Kris Brown (3) reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 7, 2008, in Green Bay, Wis. The Texans won 24-21. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Result: Texans win, 24-21

Houston's starting QB: Matt Schaub

Houston's head coach: Gary Kubiak

Recap: This marked Rodgers' introduction to the Texans as a full-time starter during the first year Green Bay had someone not named Favre take the snaps in 15 seasons. Schaub, who was in the midst of his first season in Houston, largely outdueled Rodgers, throwing 414 passing yards to No. 12's 295. The Texans, who were on their way to a classic, Kubiakian 8-8 finish, led at halftime, entered the fourth quarter with the lead, and allowed Green Bay to come back down a touchdown, tied at 21-21 with under six minutes in regulation. Rodgers would get the ball with 4:37 left to guide a tie-breaking drive, which started off magnificently with a 59-yard pass to Donald Driver. The Pack, then, sputtered after a costly offensive holding call and a Demeco Ryans sack knocked them out of field-goal range. Houston got the ball back after the two-minute warning and marched down from its own three-yard line to the Green Bay 22-yard line, where Kris Brown kicked the game-winning field goal. To date, this is the Texans' only win against a Rodgers-led team.

Oct. 12, 2012: Rodgers burns Houston for 6 TDs in primetime

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with Houston texans' Matt Schaub (8) after an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 14, 2012 in Houston. The Packers won 42-24. AP Photo/Dave Einsel

Result: Packers win, 42-24

Houston's starting QB: Matt Schaub

Houston's head coach: Gary Kubiak

Recap: The Texans were riding the high of a 5-0 start heading into this Sunday Night Football matchup at home, but Rodgers decided to bring Kubiak's squad back down to earth. Fresh off winning the Super Bowl, Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, and Randall Cobb, who would be a future Texan, ripped the Texans secondary. Nelson and Cobb accounted for 223 of Rodgers' 338 passing yards this night. Nelson caught three of Rodgers' six total passing scores. If there was any consolation for the Texans, the game offered gave the nation more of J.J. Watt, who was in his second season and several months removed from his phenomenal playoff game against the Bengals. No. 99, who grew up a Packers fan, sacked Rodgers twice and earned four tackles for loss in the losing effort during a game that would be part of his resume to his first All-Pro selection.

Dec. 4, 2016: Another Texans win at Lambeau? Snow way

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers talks to Houston Texans' Brock Osweiler after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won 21-13. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Result: Packers win, 21-13

Houston's starting QB: Brock Osweiler

Houston's head coach: Bill O'Brien

Recap: This was a game mostly hampered due to snow falling in Green Bay in early December. Both teams came out nearly identical in total yards and turnovers. The low-scoring game was tied at 7-7 heading into the fourth quarter but with Rodgers driving from his own two-yard line. This scoring drive would prove to be difference-making when Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson on a 32-yard touchdown. Both teams left the matchup with 6-6 records and later qualified for the playoffs.

Oct. 25, 2020: Just 12,000 fans see Pack win inside NRG

Houston Texans linebacker Whitney Mercilus (59) runs after the quarterback during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

Result: Packers win, 35-20

Houston's starting QB: Deshaun Watson

Houston's head coach: Romeo Crennel

Recap: This game was like seeing night and day for any football observer. For one, the first year of pandemic-era NFL games offered a stark contrast to the packed stadiums many are used to seeing of the country's most popular league. Just 12,618 people attended under strict capacity rules inside a 72,000-seat NRG Stadium. But, more so, the performances on the field painted a picture of function and dysfunction. The Texans were three weeks removed from Bill O'Brien's firing. Crennel was trying to steady a team that would likely be in lean years for the foreseeable future. On the other side, Rodgers and wunderkind head coach Matt LaFleur had the Packers running on all cylinders with a 4-1 start heading into the game. Rodgers dominated for 283 passing yards and four touchdowns, including two thrown to Davante Adams. And for added measure, the offseason included Green Bay trading up in the draft to select Rodgers' heir-apparent. Rodgers, in response, went on to win the first of two straight NFL MVP awards, with the Texans being just another victim on his list that season.