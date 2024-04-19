For the 'H': Texans drop hints of new look ahead of uniform reveal

The Texans are leaning into the uniform leaks ahead of their official reveal. Take a look at the latest hint of what fans can expect in the updated outfits.

The Texans are leaning into the uniform leaks ahead of their official reveal. Take a look at the latest hint of what fans can expect in the updated outfits.

The Texans are leaning into the uniform leaks ahead of their official reveal. Take a look at the latest hint of what fans can expect in the updated outfits.

The Texans are leaning into the uniform leaks ahead of their official reveal. Take a look at the latest hint of what fans can expect in the updated outfits.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As legendary hall-of-fame wrestling promoter Paul Heyman said, "It's not a prediction. That's a spoiler."

On Thursday, the Houston Texans were not predicting but rather dropping sneak peeks and hints about their new on-field look. However, it took an apparently leaked footage to get to chairman/CEO Cal McNair wearing part of it.

The first instance of a spoiler to next Tuesday's new uniform reveal came courtesy of a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @fredoRdz_. The clip, posted at 11:25 a.m., showed a dark blue helmet held in front of stacks of boxes printed with "Riddell," the helmet manufacturing brand.

The helmet's lateral side shows an old English-style "H" in a lighter blue and red outline. Eyewitness News contacted the X user about the video but has not heard back. Nevertheless, the video was reposted without the Texans directly mentioning it - until the team posted an uncaptioned GIF of a dripping faucet at 1:01 p.m., signifying they were aware of the unauthorized video.

About six hours later, the Texans' feed on X returned with a new image confirming that the "H" is part of the team's plans.

"Sit, Tex, sit. Good dog," a caption reads with McNair wearing a ballcap with the same "H" seen in the earlier video. A black labrador wearing an iced out chain with a large bejweled "H" accompanied the principal owner.

McNair and the AFC South champs already let fans in on new road white uniforms last month. Wide receiver duo Tank Dell and Nico Collins sported the look with new horns swooping horizontally.