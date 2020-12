Houston Texans host Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 action

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 7-4 Indianapolis Colts visit Houston today for NFL Week 13 action against the Texans.The 4-7 Texans have won three of their last four games and should be well rested since their last game on Thanksgiving Day, winning over the Detroit Lions 41-25.Wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby won't be part of the action after suspensions due to NFL performance-enhancing substance policy violations.The Colts may have the better record, but they fell last week to the Tennessee Titans 45-26.NRG Stadium's roof will be open for the Sunday game that kicks off at noon.