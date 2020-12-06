HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 7-4 Indianapolis Colts visit Houston today for NFL Week 13 action against the Texans.
The 4-7 Texans have won three of their last four games and should be well rested since their last game on Thanksgiving Day, winning over the Detroit Lions 41-25.
Wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby won't be part of the action after suspensions due to NFL performance-enhancing substance policy violations.
The Colts may have the better record, but they fell last week to the Tennessee Titans 45-26.
RELATED: Houston Texans present Battle Red Rally ahead of Indianapolis Colts game
NRG Stadium's roof will be open for the Sunday game that kicks off at noon.
Houston Texans host Indianapolis Colts in Week 13 action
HOUSTON TEXANS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More