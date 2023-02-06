Houston Texans eager to grow game of football by getting young women across Houston involved

"We are excited to support the legacy of young girls who are now blazing their own trails," said the CEO of one of the league's partners.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans are eager to grow the game of football by getting young women across Houston involved, and according to the team's co-founder and senior chair Janice McNair, it's something very near and dear to her.

Drum roll, please!

The organization announced the launch of a girls flag football program in collaboration with NFL FLAG and Nike.

"I played flag football in college and those are some of my fondest memories," McNair said. "I'm so glad we are bringing flag football for young girls in Houston to enjoy."

The program will feature eight local middle school and high school teams that will compete in a kickoff tournament and six-week season.

The league officially begins with the Kickoff Jamboree event on March 25 at Legacy the School of Sport Sciences in Spring.

"Legacy the School of Sport Sciences is proud to partner with the Texans and Nike to bring girls flag football to Houston," Kerrie Patterson-Brown, the school's founder and CEO, said. "As we continue to celebrate the 50th anniversary year of Title IX, we acknowledge the women who opened doors and set a high standard for others to follow. We are excited to support the legacy of young girls who are now blazing their own trails."

The student athletes will be balling out in custom uniforms from Nike. Those will be unveiled for each team in the spring.

To learn more about the initiative, visit the Houston Texans website.

