ABC13, ESPN.com discuss a crucial game for the Texans as Lovie Smith returns to first coaching gig

ABC13's Jonathan Bruce previews with ESPN.com what to expect from Sunday's game with the Texans as questions loom over the franchise's offense after a 16-9 loss to the Broncos.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texans (0-1-1) visit the Chicago Bears (1-1) on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Soldier Field in a critical game for Houston and a special return for head coach Lovie Smith.

In his third stint as a coach in the NFL, Smith heads back to where it all started: As the rookie coach for the Bears franchise in 2004.

Smith was the first black coach in the storied franchise's history and just the eighth in the NFL. He led the Bears to the Super Bowl XLI in 2007 against the Indianapolis Colts and garnered three NFC North championships over eight seasons (81-63 overall).

Smith's current team is seeking answers offensively following a 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos, where the Texans failed to score a touchdown and managed just 234 yards of total offense.

The unit's ineffectiveness has marred a promising start by the Texans' defense led by rookie defensive backs Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.

What are Smith and others saying about his return to Chicago? Will things change offensively for Houston? Why is Pitre living at home with his parents? Is Stingley "that dude"? Watch the full discussion with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and ESPN.com Texans writer DJ Bien-Aime in the video above.