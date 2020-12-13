Houston Texans travel to Chicago for Week 14 matchup against the Bears

The buildup in Chicago is all about Houston's Deshaun Watson, one of two franchise quarterbacks the Bears bypassed in favor of Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.
The Texans are coming off a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, dropping their record to 4-8.
The Bears are 30th in offensive efficiency and yards per game, but the Texans rank 30th in defensive efficiency and opponent yards per game.
Texans running back David Johnson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss today's game.
Kickoff in Chicago is set for noon.
JJ Watt wears wife Kealia Ohai Watt's Chicago Red Stars jersey as the Houston Texans arrive for Sunday's game
