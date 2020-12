Houston Texans travel to Chicago for Week 14 matchup against the Bears

CHICAGO, Illinois (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans travel to famed Soldier Field on Sunday to face the Chicago Bears (5-7) in hopes of improving a four-win record so far this season.The buildup in Chicago is all about Houston's Deshaun Watson, one of two franchise quarterbacks the Bears bypassed in favor of Mitchell Trubisky in the 2017 NFL draft, according to ESPN's Jeff Dickerson The Texans are coming off a 26-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, dropping their record to 4-8.The Bears are 30th in offensive efficiency and yards per game, but the Texans rank 30th in defensive efficiency and opponent yards per game.Texans running back David Johnson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss today's game.Kickoff in Chicago is set for noon.