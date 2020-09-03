Sports

Houston Texans call for change in support of BLM movement in new video

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans players are calling for change in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in a new video posted to Twitter.

We have seen individual players do this, but this is the first time fans are seeing them relay a message as a team. In the video posted to the team's Twitter account on Wednesday, the players talk about the cases of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and police reform.

"No one should feel like the color of their skin increases the chances that the people who have been put in place to protect them may be the very ones who end up killing them," said wide receiver Kenny Stills, who was arrested in July during a protest for Taylor.

SEE ALSO: NFL condemns racism, apologizes for not listening to players' earlier protests about racial injustice

Following the video, the Texans released six action items, which include calls to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The team also called for cash bail reform



The Texans are not the first home team to open up about the movement. Just last week, the Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics jointly walked off the field following a moment of silence, draping a Black Lives Matter T-shirt across the home plate as they chose not to play on Friday night.

SEE ALSO: Astros skip play Friday night, joining list of teams supporting Black Lives Matter movement
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonblack lives matternflathletessocietyhouston texansafrican americanstwitterpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
High speed Houston police chase lasted more than an hour
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Deborah Wrigley leaving ABC13 after 42 years
Houston mayor stops short of reopening talks as virus rate falls
How schools districts will be required to report COVID-19 cases
COVID News: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, family test positive
Experts issue dire warnings if Ship Channel isn't protected
Show More
TX Supreme Court halts Harris Co. mail-in ballot applications
Fired Baytown officer indicted in bystander kicking case
How these Cypress students are changing the world
Step back in time at Cypress Top Historic Park
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
More TOP STORIES News