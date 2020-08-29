Astros won't play Friday night, joining list of teams supporting Black Lives Matter movement

According to outfielder Josh Reddick, the players got to the ballpark and decided to make a stance for change, and said the chance to support fellow players was bigger than one game. Reddick said the team decided as a group not to play.
#Astros and A's players walking off the field in their #42 jerseys. Looks like no baseball at Minute Maid Park. Eerie silence after teams honored Jackie Robinson.— Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) August 29, 2020
The Astros released the following statement:
"The Houston Astros players, with support from the Oakland players, have decided to postpone tonight's game. We support their decision to make a strong statement in support of the fight for racial equality. We are proud of our players' efforts to use their voices to drive necessary change. The Astros and A's will proudly celebrate Jackie Robinson Day tomorrow when play is resumed."
The decision came on Jackie Robinson Day across the majors, and in the wake of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot by police in Wisconsin over the weekend.
All players, managers and coaches at Minute Maid Park were wearing No. 42, the jersey number Robinson wore when he broke the major league color barrier in 1947.
The Athletics and Astros placed a No. 42 jersey in each batter's box and the players lined up for the moment of silence before walking into their respective clubhouses.
There have been 11 big league games postponed this week as clubs joined teams in the NBA, WNBA and MLS in calling off games while protesting social injustice.
Major League Baseball let teams decide whether to play or not.
Those in attendance said the moment the team left, there was an eerie silence.
Manager Dusty Baker tells ABC13, "I've been stopped many times by police." He went on to say that when he was a player he was "stopped almost every week."
