Houston's Super Feast in need of 500 volunteers for Christmas Eve

By and Patrina Adger
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's 43rd Annual Super Feast event today is in desperate need of volunteers now that many backed out due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The event is expected to feed more than 30,000 people this year.

Normally, the George R. Brown Convention Center would have volunteers lined up ready to help, but on Thursday, there were only 25 people in the kitchen preparing meals.

Stephanie Lewis, the regional director of City Wide Club of America, has worked at the GRB for over 40 years, and said this is the worst she's ever seen.

"Come on out and help us. We're going to keep you as safe as we possibly can. We know you have concerns... we're concerned about you as well as each other," Lewis said.

In a normal year, Lewis said they would have 6,000 to 8,000 volunteers come to the convention center to prepare food, pass it out and distribute toys to thousands of Houstonians. As of Thursday night, only 1,500 were signed up to work Christmas Eve.

About 500 more volunteers are needed to pass out food in the grab-and-go area, distribute food inside, pass out toys and do temperature checks.

Anyone who would like to help with the event can call City Wide Club at 713-752-CLUB (2582) or visit citywideclub.com.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
