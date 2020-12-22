Business

Mayor Turner announcing new partnership for Houston Spaceport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Plans for Houston's Spaceport are moving forward with an announcement from Mayor Sylvester Turner this afternoon. Turner is announcing a new partnership between Houston Spaceport and Axiom Space, which will be the world's first commercial space station builder.

Houston Spaceport is the country's 10th commercially licensed Spaceport and located at Ellington Airport.


The Houston area has played a key role for decades in the future of aerospace aviation.


The Federal Aviation Administration granted the formal approval for the city of Houston to making Ellington a launch site for reusable launch vehicles in 2015.
Related topics:
businesshoustonclear lakeellington fieldtechnologyspace
