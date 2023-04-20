Let the sun pay your bills with a new solar energy program called Texas Solar Switch.

New report throws shade on Houston's renewable energy use in 'solar cities' ranking

HOUSTON, Texas -- As the cost of solar panel installation becomes more attainable to homeowners, more Americans are willing to reduce their carbon emissions and their electricity bills in the process.

So just where does Houston rank in new tech like solar panel installation? According to a new report from home service management platform Thumbtack, it doesn't.

Houston, which has no shortage of sun - as residents are well aware - fails to place in Thumbtack's new list of the top 15 most "solar" cities in the United States.

