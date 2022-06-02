shooting

HPD called to shooting along North Freeway near North Sam Houston Tollway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said they responded to a call of a person shot along the North Freeway near the North Sam Houston Tollway on Thursday morning.

ABC13 is working to learn more details, but so far, authorities have told us that the shooting call came in at about 9 a.m.

The investigation then moved into the parking lot of Greenspoint Mall, though the shooting did not happen there, officials say.

Police are now looking for a newer model red vehicle believed to have been involved.

This story will be updated as more information from police becomes available.

houstonshooting
