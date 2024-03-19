HPD releases video of suspect wanted in deadly shooting of man at YouTuber's party

HPD has released surveillance video showing a suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old at a YouTuber's party in October.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Months after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot at an influencer's party, Houston police have released a video of the person wanted in connection with the case.

The shooting happened at about 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2023, at the 1100 block of Providence Street.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at a warehouse where a party was taking place and learned that a man got into an argument with other people. He was allegedly shot and killed while trying to obtain property that had been reportedly stolen from him.

On Tuesday, HPD released a video of the man they said is wanted. The video shows three men, but police said the suspect is that man wearing a black hooded jacket, gray sweat pants, and a white tank top. The video shows the suspect walking in the crowd.

After the shooting, the victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, where police said he died.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call HPD at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.