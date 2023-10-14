A 20-year-old man was killed after shots were fired during a YouTuber's party at Sanman Studios on Providence Street in downtown Houston, police say.

20-year-old shot, killed at YouTube influencer's party in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Houston-area influencer's event downtown, according to police.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday at an event space on Providence Street.

Investigators said a YouTuber was hosting a party with about 50 to 100 people attending at Sanman Studios when an argument began.

A group of people were in the parking lot after the event, including a woman holding her boyfriend's backpack.

Police said her boyfriend was arguing with the group when someone snatched the backpack from the woman.

The suspect took off, and the woman's boyfriend began chasing him when shots were fired, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect started shooting at the man, hitting him and fled the scene.

HPD said a 20-year-old man was killed and a 24-year-old man was shot in the leg, but they haven't clarified the state of the man who chased the suspect.

Det. Josh Caten said investigators don't know what was in the backpack, and it hasn't been recovered.

Police haven't provided a description of the suspect and said officers are investigating if there were multiple shooters. Caten added that four shell casings were found at the scene.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

