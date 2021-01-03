1 killed in SW Houston apartment shooting possibly set up by 2 women, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting in southwest Houston may have started as a setup by two women a man met at a nightclub, according to police.It happened at an apartment complex on Westpark Drive near South Gessner around 9:47 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the man brought the women back to his apartment after meeting them at Cloud 9 nightclub.One of the women allegedly let another man inside the apartment shortly before the shooting began."Some gunshots were exchanged inside the apartment. We have one deceased inside," said Det. Kenneth "Ken" Fregia with the Houston Police Department's homicide division, who issued an update from the scene shortly after the shooting. "It was the male that was apparently let in."The man who brought the women home was not injured and is cooperating with police. No charges have been filed against him, according to police. When asked if this was a setup, Fregia said it's possible, but the incident remains under investigation."That's what everything is pointing to at this point in time, but we won't know for sure until we get 100% [and] look at all the evidence," he said.Meanwhile, Fregia said the two women took off in a grey Dodge Journey."One of the females was wearing a blue dress, had black sandals and may have had a nose ring and had curly hair, possibly a wig," said Fregia. "The second female was wearing a white bodysuit-type outfit with black heels that came up to about mid-thigh. She had goldish, brownish hair [and] spoke Spanish."Anyone with information is urged to contact police.